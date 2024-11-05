Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.58).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($353,282.27). In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($353,282.27). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($140,473.00). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 132.84 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.30 ($3.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.49.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

