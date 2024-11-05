Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,396,270 shares of company stock worth $279,825,927 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

