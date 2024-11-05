Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

