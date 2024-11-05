B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 94.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,571.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -49.35%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

