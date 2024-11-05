BigCommerce (BIGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

