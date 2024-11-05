Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $412.92 million, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.