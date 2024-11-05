BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.28. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 106,229 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

