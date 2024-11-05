BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.28. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 106,229 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
