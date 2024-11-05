Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$101.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$44.29 and a 12-month high of C$113.60.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

