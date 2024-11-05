BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Holdings Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.