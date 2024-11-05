Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 396,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 3.1 %

BRX opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

