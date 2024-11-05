Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Financial Contrast

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Medalist Diversified REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 6.78 $305.09 million $1.08 25.87 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.17 million 1.36 -$4.57 million ($1.51) -8.21

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 25.81% 11.48% 3.81% Medalist Diversified REIT -16.11% -18.80% -3.71%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 100.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.54, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

