Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$8.97

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.15.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.09 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

