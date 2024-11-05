Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$15.29

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$11.96 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.