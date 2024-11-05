Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO David M. Foulkes Sells 23,829 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Brunswick by 265.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 45.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

