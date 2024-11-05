Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO David M. Foulkes Sells 23,829 Shares

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

View Our Latest Report on BC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Brunswick by 265.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 45.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.