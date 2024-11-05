Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $117.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

