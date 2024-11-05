Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $34.88. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 26,561 shares changing hands.

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

