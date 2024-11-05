Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $167.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

