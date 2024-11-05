Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $317,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TSE CPX opened at C$55.66 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$56.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

