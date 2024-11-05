Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.69 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 214.63 ($2.78). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.76), with a volume of 19,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.37) price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.69. The company has a market cap of £146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

