Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,189.85 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,543.50 ($20.02). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,540 ($19.97), with a volume of 465,417 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,730.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,279.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,189.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

