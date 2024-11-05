Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

