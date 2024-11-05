Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cedar Fair Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.