Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $568.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth $3,545,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

