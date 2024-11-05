Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $354,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCRB opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.