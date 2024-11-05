Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $354,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

