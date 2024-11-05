Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 1,352,755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,300,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 662,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,201,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

