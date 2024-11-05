Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.30 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.