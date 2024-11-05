Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMP

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.