Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.