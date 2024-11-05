Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.