Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.22. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.26 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

