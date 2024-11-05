Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 672 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

