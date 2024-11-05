Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
