Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $6,248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $149.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

