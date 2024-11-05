Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

