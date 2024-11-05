Chykingyoung Investment Development (CHYI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chykingyoung Investment Development to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors 908 5927 12188 317 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chykingyoung Investment Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development -11,620.10% N/A N/A Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors -15.36% -156.04% -5.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $840,000.00 -$46.77 million -6.58 Chykingyoung Investment Development Competitors $4.18 billion $437.30 million -3.22

Chykingyoung Investment Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development. Chykingyoung Investment Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chykingyoung Investment Development peers beat Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

