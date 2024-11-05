Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.2 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

