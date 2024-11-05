Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Maria S. Eitel Sells 6,875 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $521,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

