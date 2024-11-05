Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.72.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
