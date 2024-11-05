Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

