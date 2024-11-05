Comparing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ilika and Amprius Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ilika N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 14.60 -$36.78 million ($0.45) -2.64

Ilika has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ilika and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilika 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 2 3.11

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Ilika.

Profitability

This table compares Ilika and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilika N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47%

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Ilika on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances. Ilika plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

