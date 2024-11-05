Comparing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ilika and Amprius Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ilika
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Amprius Technologies
|$9.05 million
|14.60
|-$36.78 million
|($0.45)
|-2.64
Ilika has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ilika and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ilika
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Amprius Technologies
|0
|1
|6
|2
|3.11
Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Ilika.
Profitability
This table compares Ilika and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ilika
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Amprius Technologies
|-327.05%
|-64.85%
|-39.47%
Summary
Amprius Technologies beats Ilika on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ilika
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances. Ilika plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
