Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 6 1 3.14 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.37%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Tokens.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 3.32 -$51.21 million ($0.37) -9.16 Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Digital Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Tokens.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

