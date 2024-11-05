Comparing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 4.39% 6.61% 4.42% Upland Software -46.18% 19.98% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 4 0 2.67 Upland Software 1 1 2 1 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Semrush.

Semrush has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semrush and Upland Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $338.88 million 5.65 $950,000.00 $0.10 130.80 Upland Software $297.85 million 0.20 -$179.87 million ($4.71) -0.47

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semrush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semrush beats Upland Software on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

