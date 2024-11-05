Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Copart by 365.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Copart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

