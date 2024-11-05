Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,192,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSAN

About Cosan

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.