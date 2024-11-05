CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 167.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

