Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPYI stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

