Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 924.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 189,509 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 400,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

