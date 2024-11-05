Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

WOOD opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

