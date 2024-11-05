Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 753 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

