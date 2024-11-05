Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 890 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,210,000.

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

