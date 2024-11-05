Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

